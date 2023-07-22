SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SON. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.2 %

SON stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

