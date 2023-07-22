SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,018 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $608,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,953,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,098,000 after buying an additional 473,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,362,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,928,000 after buying an additional 75,518 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,783,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $51.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

