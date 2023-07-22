Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

