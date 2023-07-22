Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.64.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.