Short Interest in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Drops By 9.0%

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $807.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $760.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.43. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $816.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.25.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

