Short Interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Decreases By 10.8%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 1,527,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,980. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.53.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 million. Analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

GBNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 197,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares during the period.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

