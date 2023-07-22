Short Interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Decreases By 10.8%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GBNH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 1,527,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,980. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.53.
Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 million. Analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 197,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares during the period.
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
