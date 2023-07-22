Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Declines By 14.2%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,207,000 after buying an additional 551,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $56.32. 4,721,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

