Short Interest in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Drops By 12.7%

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,194. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.59. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $385.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

