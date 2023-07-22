Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Trading Down 28.8%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 28.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLCMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sinch AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Sinch AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.84.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

