Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0254 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Status has a market capitalization of $98.01 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,856,247,871 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,856,247,870.533029 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02569914 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,727,554.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

