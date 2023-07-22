Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Cap of $84.46 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Steem has a market cap of $84.46 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,832.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00313045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.41 or 0.00815852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00544318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00062811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00126290 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,480,756 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

