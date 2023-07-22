StockNews.com Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.09.

ASND stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

