StockNews.com Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

