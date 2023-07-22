StockNews.com Lowers FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.