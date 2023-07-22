StockNews.com Upgrades North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $506.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 349,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

