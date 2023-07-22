StockNews.com Upgrades VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

VOXX opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.45. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VOXX International in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

