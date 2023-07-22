Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Stryker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 92,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,766,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $295.59 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.10.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

