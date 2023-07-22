Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.15 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021227 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,751.65 or 0.99999733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024393 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $120.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

