Substratum (SUB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.34

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.34 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,897.31 or 1.00034013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024393 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $120.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

