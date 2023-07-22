Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 72 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $946.06.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY opened at $956.23 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $665.45 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $932.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $878.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

