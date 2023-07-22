TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $227.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.88 and its 200-day moving average is $212.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

