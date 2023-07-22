Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 2,454.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 470,401 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $11,976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 348,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in Ternium by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 356,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares during the last quarter.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

