Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $225.48 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Terra has a total market cap of $225.48 million and approximately $151.08 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002464 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 328,310,513 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

