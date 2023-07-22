The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $18.32 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,705,922,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,105,262,372 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

