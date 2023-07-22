The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.