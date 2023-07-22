Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

TTNP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

