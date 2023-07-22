Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %
TTNP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
