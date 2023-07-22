TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

