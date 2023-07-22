TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.