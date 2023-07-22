TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0839

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. TRON has a market cap of $6.02 billion and approximately $836.78 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002282 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002438 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,701,729,673 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.