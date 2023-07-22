Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.82.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.05 on Friday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 358,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 41,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

