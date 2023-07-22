Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $460.11 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.65 and its 200-day moving average is $497.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.