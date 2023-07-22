Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 690,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,567. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

