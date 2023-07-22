Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 422 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $104.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.