Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 374 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

