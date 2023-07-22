Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,901 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 628,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NSIT opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.37. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

