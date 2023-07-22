Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

