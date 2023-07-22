Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJANFree Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 191,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

