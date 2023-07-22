Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

