Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

