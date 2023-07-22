Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 109.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 46.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 173,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 55,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $373,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.