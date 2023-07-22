Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJAN opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

