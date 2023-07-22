Velas Price Reaches $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $456,178.41 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00045467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,477,564,881 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

