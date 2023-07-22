Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,917. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

