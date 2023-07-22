Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 14,955 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7 %

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

META traded down $8.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,139,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,758,322. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $318.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

