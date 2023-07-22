Wanchain (WAN) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $39.42 million and approximately $901,940.97 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,833,417 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

