Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 608 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

ORCL opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

