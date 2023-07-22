Wells Fargo & Company Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $174.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.88.

AutoNation Stock Down 12.3 %

AN stock opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 11,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $2,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,992,388 shares in the company, valued at $886,648,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

