Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.24.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

