Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 555.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 259,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

