World Acceptance’s (WRLD) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their underweight rating on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
World Acceptance Stock Performance
Shares of WRLD opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The firm has a market cap of $940.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Insider Activity at World Acceptance
In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,025,714.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,069,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,059 shares of company stock valued at $347,660. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1,359.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
